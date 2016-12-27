Free Starbucks coffee at these Bay Area locations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks is giving away free coffee to an effort to drum up holiday sales this season, but only at select stores.

For 10 days, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

December 27 is day four of the promotion, and nine Bay Area locations were selected:

295 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94111

2222 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

1338 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126

54 East Fourth Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

2118 Willow Pass Road, #100A, Concord, CA 94520

5767 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608

125 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, CA 94952

1335 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

1071 Santa Rosa Plaza Suite 10, Santa Rosa, CA 95401