Free Starbucks coffee at these Bay Area locations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks is giving away free coffee to an effort to drum up holiday sales this season, but only at select stores.
For 10 days, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.
The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.
December 27 is day four of the promotion, and nine Bay Area locations were selected:
- 295 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
- 2222 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
- 1338 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
- 54 East Fourth Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
- 2118 Willow Pass Road, #100A, Concord, CA 94520
- 5767 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608
- 125 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, CA 94952
- 1335 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
- 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza Suite 10, Santa Rosa, CA 95401