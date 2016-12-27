(KRON)—They were a tough find for parents this Christmas topping many children’s wish list.

Now, some parents are saying the Hatchimals won’t “hatch”.

Children are supposed to knock, tap or rub on the shell of the toy.

The Hatchimal inside will respond with lights and sounds.

After about 30 minutes of playtime, it is supposed to “hatch” into a creature kids can talk and engage with.

Unhappy customers are now taking to Twitter with their frustrations.

Parent company Spin Master is urging customers to contact them via direct message on Twitter.

But tweets show it’s been difficult to get a response from the company.