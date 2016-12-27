Man accused of stabbing wife to death on Christmas Eve in San Jose

Marco Lobato Arrais
SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death on Christmas Eve, police said.

Marco Lobato Arrais is accused of killed his wife, 35-year-old Juliana Trizi Sewruk Arrais, at the couple’s home in the 700 block of North 10th Street at 6:43 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later, according to police.

Police have not released any other details about the case, including a possible motive.

The homicide is San Jose’s 47th of 2016.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-STOP.

