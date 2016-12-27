GILROY (KRON) — A 39-year-old man is accused of killing his mother with a baseball bat on Christmas morning near Gilroy, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Salewske was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of Roop Road in unincorporated Gilroy at about 11 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies found Claudia Salewske, 70, with significant head trauma. She was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Matthew Salewske was arrested at the home and was taken to county jail to be booked on suspicion of murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

No other details about the case have been released.