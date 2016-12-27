Man injured in Vallejo drive-by shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in Vallejo Monday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Tuolumne Street near the Solano County Superior Courthouse, police said.

Witnesses reportedly saw either a four-door black Honda or a silver vehicle fleeing north on Tuolumne Street after the shooting.

The 28-year-old victim, a Vallejo resident, was taken to a trauma center, where he is in stable condition. He told police he does not know who shot him.

Further details are unavailable at this time.