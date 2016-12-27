HAYWARD (KRON)—The mother of a man allegedly stabbed to death in front of his 4-year-old son at a Hayward Target on Christmas Eve is speaking out for the first time.

Yolanda Lindsay tells KRON4 that her son, 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin, did not deserve what had happened to him.

“He’s a real good man,” Lindsay said. “He loved everyone. He tried to help everyone.”

Griffin’s mother claims she hasn’t really thought about justice for her son because she has been so consumed with just thinking about him. However, she does want to talk to the two suspects who were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

“I would like to be able to talk to them and let them know how much my son meant to me and they took my life when they took his life,” Lindsay said.

The stabbing happened on Christmas Eve around 8:30 p.m. at the Target on Whipple Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Griffin with multiple stab wounds. Griffin was taken to Eden Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

As to the circumstances on what happened, family members tell KRON4 Griffin was with his two kids and asked two people to turn their music down because the lyrics weren’t appropriate for his 4-year-old and 5-year-old sons.

Family members say those two people got mad at him and came after him. They say Griffin fought them off and at one point one of those two people pulled out a knife and started stabbing Griffin inside the Target store and in front of his 4-year-old son.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Hayward police Detective Robert Purnell at (510) 293-7074.