Napa found dead inside home after carbon monoxide poisoning

Bay City News Published:
kron-generic-lights-accident

NAPA (BCN) — A man found dead in a home in Napa on Monday afternoon in a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning has been identified as 60-year-old
Stephen Covey, according to the Napa County coroner’s office.

Police and firefighters responded to a medical call in the 1000 block of Foster Road at 1:11 p.m. Monday after Covey’s brother found him unresponsive.

The residence had a strong odor of propane and the brother was overcome by carbon monoxide while he tried to administer first aid.

Firefighters rescued the brother, who was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and was listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, according to police.

Covey was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m., according to sheriff’s Capt. Steve Blower.

Inside the home, firefighters found a propane tank with a heater attached. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Pete Piersig at (707) 257-9514.

