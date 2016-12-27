Video: Oakland Police going house to house searching for suspect

(KRON) Oakland Police officers are searching for a suspect with an active arrest warrant in West Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

Police are going house to house with guns drawn.

Oakland Police tell KRON4 News that this is a warrant search but they will not tell us who the person is that they are looking for or what crime it is related to.

The search began around 2:50 p.m. and is happening near 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Way near the MacArthur BART Station.

The neighborhood is blocked off with dozens of police vehicles throughout the area.