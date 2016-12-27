Overturned truck shuts down avenue in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (KRON) — An Overturned cement truck in Marin County has caused a avenue to be shut down for an unknown amount of time, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sausalito police, the cement truck overturned on Lower Creacent Avenue around 3:05 p.m. in Sausalito, Calif. and crews have shut down the avenue.

Police said, it is unknown when the road will be open and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Police have asked residents in the area to use alternate routes.

Stay with KRON4 News for the latest developments on this story.

Lower Creacent Ave Closed Due To Overturned Truck. Use Alternative Routes. Unknown Time To Reopen. https://t.co/M9QzVuWAdy — Sausalito Police (@SausalitoPolice) December 27, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js