Overturned truck shuts down avenue in Sausalito

By Published: Updated:
On Dec. 27, 2016 a truck overturned on Lower Creacent Avenue.
On Dec. 27, 2016 a truck overturned on Lower Creacent Avenue.

SAUSALITO (KRON) — An Overturned cement truck in Marin County has caused a avenue to be shut down for an unknown amount of time, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sausalito police, the cement truck overturned on Lower Creacent Avenue around 3:05 p.m. in Sausalito, Calif. and crews have shut down the avenue.

Police said, it is unknown when the road will be open and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Police have asked residents in the area to use alternate routes.

Stay with KRON4 News for the latest developments on this story.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s