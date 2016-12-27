PHOTOS: Fairfield police toy drive nets more than 1,150 toys

FAIRFIELD (KRON)—Fairfield police has collected 1,168 toys during their second annual Toys for Tots challenge with more than 500 toys coming from one school.

Vanden High School came in first place with 538 toys collected. Rodriquez High School brought in 389 toys and Green Valley Middle School collected 241 toys, police said.

The toys were given to the Fairfield Fire Department which gave them to churches and local groups such as Heather House and Fun on the Run.

Police have thanked students, staff and parents for their charity and goodwill in making this year’s toy drive successful.

Second Annual Toys for Tots in Fairfield View as list View as gallery Open Gallery