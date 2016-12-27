Police investigate shooting outside Pleasant Hill Starbucks

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Pleasant Hill.

Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the parking lot of Starbucks at the Crossroads Shopping Center at 2370 Monument Boulevard, according to authorities.

Witnesses along with evidence collected at the scene indicate that several shots were fired.

However, no victims or suspects were located.

Witnesses say cars were seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Division at (925) 288-4600.

