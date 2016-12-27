Police: Suspect in custody for missing yoga teacher

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas has been found dead, and a suspect is in custody.

Police say 46-year-old Tricia McCauley was found dead in her car. Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters there were signs of trauma to her body, but more will be known about how she died or when once an autopsy is complete.

He said police don’t believe McCauley and the suspect knew each other, and they don’t know how the suspect encountered McCauley.

The last known contact with McCauley was around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. McCauley was expected at a large Christmas dinner that night, but host Bill Largess said Tuesday she hadn’t arrived when they were ready to start. People texted and called, but got no response.

The next morning they heard that she missed a flight to visit family on the West Coast, and knew something was wrong.