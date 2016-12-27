Uber driver discovers underage prostitution in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (KRON/CNN)—It’s perhaps the worst nightmare for any parent: their teenage runaway daughter, ending up in the wrong hands and forced into prostitution.

Elk Grove police say that’s exactly what happened to a 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing out of Sacramento County.

Uber driver Keith Avila says he picked up two women and the girl from Sacramento Monday night and brought them to an Holiday Inn in Elk Grove. Police say the suspects met a man at the hotel and he then had sex with the teen.

Police arrested all three suspects. Disney Vang for charges including sex with a minor, and the other two women, Destiny Pettway and Maria Westley, for various charges relating to pimping and pandering.

Police commend Avila for getting involved and not just ignoring what he saw.