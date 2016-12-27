Versace sued over alleged “secret code”

(KRON)—Versace is being sued by a former employee for unfair business practices at their Livermore outlet store.

Christopher Sampino says during his training period, he was instructed by a manager to casually say “d-410” to alert co-workers when a black customer entered the store.

Sampino says he told the manager that he identifies as African American.

Sampino claims he was treated differently and not given proper training after he disclosed this information.

According to the lawsuit, he was fired after just two weeks because he didn’t “understand luxury.”

In court documents, Versace denied Sampino’s allegations and asked a judge to dismiss the case.

KRON4 has reached out to Versace for a statement, but has not heard back yet.

A case status conference is scheduled for March.