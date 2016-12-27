Video: 3 dead, 5 injured after multi-car crash on New York expressway

NEW YORK (KRON) — Three people have died and 5 other are injured after a deadly multiple car crash on an expressway in New York, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at the Cross Bronx Expressway where a tractor-trailer stopped in the middle lane of the expressway and was rear-ended by another tractor-trailer.

The collision caused a chain reaction, and both trailer-tractors struck a Ford pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla.

Police said, three of the five men inside the Ford truck were killed and the other two were seriously injured.

The major collision caused backup traffic for some time.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.