Video: Fleeing suspect shot and wounded in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (KRON) — Authorities shot and wounded a suspected probation violator, who attempted to get away from a trooper in North Carolina Tuesday evening.

According to police, a male subject tried to flee from a trooper in Gastonia, N.C., after he was pulled over by local authorities.

Police said, the male driver first drove up an embankment and began backing out.

In response to the actions made by the driver, the officer proceeded to open fire at the male subject. The male subject was struck by a bullet.

Police said, both the suspect and trooper were injured and hospitalized, and authorities are uncertain as to how the trooper was injured.

Both trooper and suspect are expected to survive.