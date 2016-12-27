Video: President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Abe honor Pearl Harbor victims

Associated Press Published:
Dec 27, 2016, President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe honored victims from the Pearl Harbor Attack during WWII.
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have laid wreaths aboard the USS Arizona Memorial to honor Americans who died in the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Obama and Abe entered a covered area of the memorial where a marbled wall lists names of U.S. troops who died in the waters below. They stood at the entrance for a moment of silence.

Then the leaders approached and adjusted a pair of green-and-peach-colored wreaths made of lilies. Obama’s wreath bore a white ribbon saying “In Remembrance, Barack Obama, President of the United States, and Abe’s a ribbon that says “In Remembrance, Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.”

Both leaders bowed their heads slightly but said nothing before slowly exiting.

It’s the first visit by a Japanese prime minister to the memorial.

