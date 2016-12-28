HAYWARD (KRON)—One suspect is in custody and two other suspects are at large after police interrupted a burglary at a Hayward motorcycle dealership and chased a stolen U-Haul truck Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the East Bay Motorsports on 21756 Foothill Blvd. around 3:30 a.m., said police Sgt. Ruben Pola.

The suspects stole the U-Haul from another area and brought it to the dealership to load items there, police said.

When officers arrived and interrupted the burglary, the suspects used the U-Haul truck to ram a police car and leave the scene, Pola said.

Police then followed the truck into the area of 12th and Willow streets in West Oakland where two men got out of a car and ran away.

The 20-year-old driver was taken into custody, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about the case including the whereabouts of the two suspects is encouraged to email Hayward police at haywardpdtips@hayward-ca.gov.