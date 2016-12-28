8 Bay Area Starbucks selected to give out free coffee today

Related Coverage Free Starbucks coffee at these Bay Area locations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks is giving away free coffee to an effort to drum up holiday sales this season, but only at select stores.

For 10 days, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

December 28 is day fifth day of the promotion, and eight Bay Area locations were selected:

1197 East Calavara Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035

22390 Homestead Road, Cupertino, CA 95014

2059 Mountain Blvd., Oakland, CA 94611

5132 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

3110 Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon, CA 94583

3547 A Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette, CA 94549

1298 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

856 Laurel St., San Carlos, CA 94070