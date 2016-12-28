80 year old Concord woman sexually assaulted

(KRON) Concord Police have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of an 80 year old woman.

The attack happened on Tuesday morning on Graymont Circle in Concord.

The elderly woman was assaulted as she returned home from a walk. The victim was able to give officers a description of the suspect. A short time later 49 year old Steven Minor was arrested nearby.

The victim was not seriously injured.

From Concord Police:

On December 27, 2016, at about 9:20 am, officers responded to a residence on Graymont Circle for the report of an attempted robbery and assault. An 80-year-old woman reported that she was approached by the suspect as she returned home from a walk and was going to her front door. The suspect sexually battered the victim over her clothing and attempted to steal her purse. The victim resisted and the suspect fled on foot without the purse.

Officers arrived and were able to give a suspect description to other officers in the area. A Walnut Creek officer who was in the area and heard the suspect description saw a similar looking man in the area of Oak Grove Road and Treat Boulevard. The officer was able to detain the suspect and the victim identified him as the responsible person in the battery and attempted robbery.

The victim did not suffer any serious physical injury. The suspect arrested is identified as 49-year-old Steven Minor of Concord. He was booked and remains in custody on the charges of sexual battery, elder abuse and attempted robbery.