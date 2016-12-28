CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)—The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Bay Point on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when deputies received a medical call on Willow Pass Road where a person was reportedly bleeding.

When deputies arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was an 18-year-old man who was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene and several people were interviewed.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the shooting seems to be accidental.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.