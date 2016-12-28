Donor rushes new menorah to San Francisco park after theft

By and Published:
menorah

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The large brass menorah that was stolen from a San Francisco park over the weekend is set to be replaced thanks to a donation from the East Coast.

The 100-pound, six-foot-tall menorah was taken from Washington Square Park in North Beach over the weekend which coincided with the first nights of Hanukkah.

A guy named Mitch Bogart, from Massachusetts makes menorahs and heard what happened, so he decided to send a new one valued at about $700 to the rabbi who put the first menorah in the park.

Police say there were no visible signs of Antisemitism at the site of the theft and that it’s likely the thief wanted to sell the brass for money.

The brand new menorah is set to make its debut Saturday.

