Father charged after infant found dead in truck

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A call from a home in Ohio led authorities to the body of a dead infant.

The Mercer County Sheriff says they responded to a call of a dead child in a truck in the 6100 block of Wabash Road around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Celina Fire Department also responded to the call.

Here is a part of that 911 call:

The caller said someone had left a truck stuck in the mud in the driveway of the home. The caller said they opened the door of the truck and found the child dead inside.

Celina Fire pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Deputies searched the truck and found an ID belonging to 22-year-old Brian A. Hayslip from Springfield. Hayslip was listed a missing person in Clark County.

The Coldwater Police Department K9 unit was called to the scene, and located Hayslip in an open field near a wooded area a short time later.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Mercer County Jail. He is being held there, with charges pending.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Hayslip is the father of the deceased child.

Lt. Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother called authorities on Tuesday when she couldn’t locate her child. The child was supposed to be with Hayslip.

Officials including the Clark County Coroner and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations were called out to a home in the 3000 block of Lawrenceville Dr. in German Township just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a crime scene where Hayslip was arrested. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Hayslip lived with the child’s mother and child at the home on Lawrenceville Drive.

The Mercer and Clark County officials are working together to learn what happened. Both the Mercer and Clark County Prosecutors Offices are also working together to determine jurisdiction on this case.

The cause of the child’s death is under investigation.

The Montgomery County Coroner is conducting an autopsy on the child on Wednesday.