Internet warns 2016: Keep your hands off Betty White

Betty White
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man, said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called Pawgust, throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of Pawgust, and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year has claimed the lives of one too many celebrities, according to just about everyone on the Internet, and now people are donating to a GoFundMe account to protect beloved TV grandma, Betty White.

The GoFundMe account went viral Tuesday night after “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60.

GoFundMe: Help protect Betty White from 2016

Its goal is to raise money to protect the “Golden Girls” star from becoming the next celebrity taken from us in 2016.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!” the page reads. “If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe.”

The poster promises to donate all funds to a local theater in support of the arts — should Betty White survive until January 1, 2017.

Long live Betty White!

