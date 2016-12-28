Lake Tahoe’s Homewood ski resort damaged by fire

(KRON) An overnight fire has damaged part of the Homewood Mountain Ski Resort in North Lake Tahoe.
The fire which was reported at 3 a.m. destroyed the South Lodge at the resort.
A post on the resort’s website says the mountain is closed for skiing Wednesday and will be closed until further notice.
Fire fighters have not said what started the blaze.
— North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) December 28, 2016#NTFPD fire at #homewoodmountainresort South Lodge. Homewood operations closed for the day. Please contact… https://t.co/jB8IeOPsjF#NTFPD Homewood Mountain Resort 3:02 am. More info on Facebook #firefighters #homewood #laketahoe #skiresort #noinjuries pic.twitter.com/AowzmqHjfS
— North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) December 28, 2016