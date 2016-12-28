Lake Tahoe’s Homewood ski resort damaged by fire

homewood ski resort fire

(KRON) An overnight fire has damaged part of the Homewood Mountain Ski Resort in North Lake Tahoe.

The fire which was reported at 3 a.m. destroyed the South Lodge at the resort.

A post on the resort’s website says the mountain is closed for skiing Wednesday and will be closed until further notice.

Fire fighters have not said what started the blaze.

