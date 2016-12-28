Man struck, killed by car in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A car struck and killed a man in Pittsburg Wednesday morning, according to police.

Pittsburg police officers responded at 6:45 a.m to the area of the 700 block of Will Pass Road.

A man was walking east on Willow Pass Road on the south sidewalk when a westbound vehicle struck him as it turned into the driveway of 701 Willow Pass Road, where the driver works.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition and later died. His name is not yet being released.

Police said the woman driving the vehicle is being cooperative and intoxication is not a factor.

The roadway is expected to be closed until later today while police investigate the collision.