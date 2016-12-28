Wrong-way driver causes major crash on I-280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car going the wrong way on southbound Interstate 280 in San Jose caused a major accident Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 3:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed and ended up on its roof.

Shortly after that, several more vehicles were reported to be involved in the collision.

All southbound lanes were closed to traffic at about 3:45 a.m. One lane was reopened by 4:45 a.m.

No time was given for when the accident will be cleared.

A silver Volkswagen was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280 and hit a red Chevy which then overturned.

The female driver of the red Chevy has been taken to the hospital. She has major injuries but is expected to survive.

Many victims were taken to the hospital, however, CHP says everyone survived the crash.

