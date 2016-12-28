San Francisco Muni offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

(KRON)—The Bay Area is ringing in the New Year with free public transportation.

Several transit agencies are offering free rides and beefing up service for New Year’s Eve that includes Caltrain, the Valley Transportation Authority, San Francisco Muni, SamTrans and AC Transit.

Free service will begin at eight p-m Saturday for trains and buses with several running until 5 a.m. Sunday.

BART will be charging for rides, but will extend train service to 3 a.m.

With all the free rides around the Bay, police are urging people to not drink and drive.

