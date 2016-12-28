MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)—One person has died in a motorcycle crash on southbound 101 in Mountain View Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4 p.m. at the on-ramp from Rengstorff Avenue.

The CHP issued a traffic alert at 4:17 p.m. because two lanes of the highway are blocked because of the collision.

Traffic is backed in the area near the Shoreline Ampitheatre.

CHP officials have not said when the lanes will reopen.



Stay with KRON4 News for updates on air, online and on our mobile app on this developing story.