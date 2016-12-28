San Francisco rated one of the top places to visit during New Years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The city of San Francisco was voted one of the top places to visit during the New Year Holiday.

According to an article published by the Global Traveler, San Francisco and it’s firework show was voted number seven on it’s list of places to be at during New Years.

There were a total of seven locations across the U.S. to celebrate the New Year.

Here is the full list.

New York City Denver Disney World, Florida Las Vegas Honolulu New Orleans San Francisco

The San Francisco New Year’s firework show takes place at midnight, over the Bay at the Ferry Building near the iconic Bay Bridge.

KRON4 News will be hosting a special newscast starting 11:15 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. from December 31 to January 1.

Anyone can see the firework show and it can be seen on-air, online or on the KRON4 News App.