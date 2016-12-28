Residents report strange gas smell in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents living in San Francisco have been calling to complain about the smell of gas in part of the city Wednesday morning.

PG&E and fire crews are working to find the cause of the strange smell.

People in several neighborhoods including Nob Hill, Tenderloin, Bay View and Mission are reporting the smell.

PG&E received the most calls about the smell at around 2 a.m.

One possibility that PG&E is looking at is that the smell could be caused by the earthquakes in Lake Tahoe. The earthquakes may have caused the ground to shift and release a sulfur-like smell into the air.

Several people also reported feeling ill due to the smell but their symptoms are unknown at this time.

