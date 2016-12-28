Residents report strange gas smell in San Francisco

Related Coverage Two 5.7-magnitude quakes hit near Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents living in San Francisco have been calling to complain about the smell of gas in part of the city Wednesday morning.

PG&E and fire crews are working to find the cause of the strange smell.

People in several neighborhoods including Nob Hill, Tenderloin, Bay View and Mission are reporting the smell.

PG&E received the most calls about the smell at around 2 a.m.

One possibility that PG&E is looking at is that the smell could be caused by the earthquakes in Lake Tahoe. The earthquakes may have caused the ground to shift and release a sulfur-like smell into the air.

Several people also reported feeling ill due to the smell but their symptoms are unknown at this time.

Reports of natural gas odor in several neighborhoods in SF getting people sick. Do you smell it? @kron4news — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) December 28, 2016