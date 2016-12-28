San Francisco’s Loris Diner closes long time location

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4
loris-diner

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Well known San Francisco restaurant chain “Loris Diner” announced this month the closure of one of their well-known locations.

In a Facebook post mentioned on Dec. 19, the restaurant announced the diner located at 336 Mason will be closed by Jan. 2, 2017 due to leasing issues.

The restaurant has been serving classic American comfort food for three decades, since it’s opening in 1985.

The restaurant chain said the other locations located at Ghirardelli Square and Sutter Street will remain open.

