Santa Rosa: DUI checkpoint planned for Friday

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police in Santa Rosa are planning to conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30.

The DUI checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems.

In California, this deadly crime led to 882 deaths and over 23,000 serious injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Nationally, the latest data shows over 10,000 were killed by an impaired driver.

From 2012 to 2014 Santa Rosa Police Officers investigated 174 injury DUI collisions which claimed 1 life and resulted in 244 injuries.