SF man kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

A 31-year-old was approached by two male suspects and a female suspect around 12:13 a.m. near Ellis and Jones streets, police said.

The suspects allegedly pointed handguns at the suspect’s back and told him to walk to an apartment building on Ellis Street.

Once the victim got inside, the suspects allegedly stole the man’s cell phone, cash and other personal property.

They then hit the victim before leaving in an unknown direction.

The victim was injured, but is expected to survive.