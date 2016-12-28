SF man kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Tenderloin

By Published: Updated:
generic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

A 31-year-old was approached by two male suspects and a female suspect around 12:13 a.m. near Ellis and Jones streets, police said.

The suspects allegedly pointed handguns at the suspect’s back and told him to walk to an apartment building on Ellis Street.

Once the victim got inside, the suspects allegedly stole the man’s cell phone, cash and other personal property.

They then hit the victim before leaving in an unknown direction.

The victim was injured, but is expected to survive.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s