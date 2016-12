EMERYVILLE (KRON)—Police have confirmed that a shooting happened Wednesday night outside the Hyatt Place in Emeryville.

People inside two cars started shooting at each other near the hotel on Bay Street.

Approximately 15 rounds were fired, said Emeryville police chief Jennifer Tejada.

No injuries have been reported.

