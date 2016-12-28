Sig-alert issued after car overturns on Highway 880 near Union City

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
kron-generic-lights-accident

UNION CITY (KRON) — A sig-alert has been issued on California Interstate 880 in the northbound direction due to a mulit-vehicle collision, Wednesday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, one car has been overturned on Highway 880 and lanes 1,2 and 3 have been blocked, northbound just south of Alvarado Niles in Union City.

Towing is expected to take some time as officials do not have an estimated time when all three lanes will re-open.

Units have been on the scene, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Stay with KRON4 News on the latest developments for this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s