Sig-alert issued after car overturns on Highway 880 near Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — A sig-alert has been issued on California Interstate 880 in the northbound direction due to a mulit-vehicle collision, Wednesday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, one car has been overturned on Highway 880 and lanes 1,2 and 3 have been blocked, northbound just south of Alvarado Niles in Union City.

Towing is expected to take some time as officials do not have an estimated time when all three lanes will re-open.

Units have been on the scene, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

