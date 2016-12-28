Three teenage purse snatchers arrested in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Three teenagers were arrested Monday after they allegedly snatched a woman’s purse in Sunnyvale.

The victim was walking near East Homestead Road and Heron Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. when three suspects, a boy and two girls, approached her, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The boy grabbed her purse and fled on foot with the two girls. Sunnyvale public safety officers arrived and set up a perimeter with the assistance of Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies.

During the search, all three suspects were located and arrested.

The victim’s purse was recovered by a witness in the area.