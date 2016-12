SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Fire officials are reporting a tree is down in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

It happened on 33 Masonic Ave. between Geary Blvs and O’Farrell Street at 3:20 p.m., fire officials posted on Twitter.

No injuries or damage has been reported, but drivers should expect delays in the area.

Crews from the Department of Public Works is on their way to the scene.

