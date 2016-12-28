LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Two earthquakes struck early Wednesday morning near Lake Tahoe, according to the US Geological Survey.

The first 5.7-magnitude quake hit at 12:18 a.m. then the second 5.7-magnitude quake hit at 12:22 a.m.

They were centered in Hawthorne, a remote area of Nevada near the California border, about 70 miles south of Lake Tahoe.

The quakes were followed by a series of small aftershocks ranging from 2.5-magnitude to 4.0.

Then another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck at 1:13 a.m., according to USGS.

That quake was also hit by a series of aftershocks.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.