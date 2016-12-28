Woman finds thumbtack inside Snickers bar

By and Published: Updated:
snickers

SALT LAKE CITY(KRON)—A Utah mom says she got an unwanted gift on Christmas Day inside her candy bar.

Kassidy Maxfield was hungry, so she grabbed a Snickers pulling the chocolate out of her child’s Christmas stocking.

When she got to her third bar, she bit through the milk chocolate, peanuts, caramel, but there was an extra ingredient mixed in with all that sugar was a bright gold thumb tack.

The Salt Lake City mom was anything, but satisfied.

Maxfield said she’s not looking for money or a lawsuit.

She simply wants parents to be aware.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s