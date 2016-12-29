2-alarm structure fire in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A two-alarm fire is burning in unincorporated Ashland in Alameda County this afternoon, a fire dispatcher said.

The fire was first called in at 3:32 p.m. on 164th Avenue near Liberty Street, according to fire dispatchers.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

It is unknown how the flames ignited, or if anyone has been injured.

The current status of the fire is not known at this time.

