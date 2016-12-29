2 men shot in violent San Jose home invasion

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two men were shot during a violent home invasion Wednesday night in San Jose.

At 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Peach Court on a report of a person shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries considered not life-threatening.

An investigation revealed that two men armed with handguns forced their way into the home, according to police.

The occupants of the home confronted the suspects who then shot two men.

The suspects then fled the scene and have not been located.

Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

