BERKELEY (KRON) — Two teen girls were arrested on Wednesday night after overnight robberies in Berkeley led to their arrests, police said.

Police said at around 10:55 p.m., they got a call about a strong-arm robbery at the North Berkeley BART Station. Moments later, police were called to a second robbery on the 1500 block of Virginia Street.

The victim told police the suspects sped away in a silver sedan.

Minutes later, an officer saw the suspect car driving south on Sacramento Street from Cedar Street. The officer followed the car.

After the car ran a red light in the southbound lanes of traffic on Sacremento at University Avenue, the officer tried to stop the car, police said. But the suspect driver turned westbound on Allston Way.

After driving about a block, the suspect car was involved in a minor collision at the entrance to Strawberry Creek Park, according to police. The car then stopped and the five suspects ran away from the car.

The officer caught up to one of the female suspects, a teen girl, on Allston Way at Bonar Street, and then set up a perimeter around the block. Police eventually caught a second suspect, also a teen girl, trying to walk out of the area.

The two suspects taken into custody are 15 and 16 years old. They are both Oakland residents.

The two were taken to juvenile hall and were booked on robbery charges.

Three male suspects are still on the loose.

Victims of both robberies were able to identify the suspect car. Police also said they found the victims’ stolen property inside the car.

The suspect car was stolen out of Oakland, police said.