AAA’s annual Tipsy Tow offers free tows, rides on New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – AAA’s annual Tipsy Tow will offer free rides and tows on New Year’s Eve to help prevent drunk driving on the holiday.

The program will provide free one-way rides and tows for drivers and their vehicles of up to 10 miles to the driver’s home. Additional passengers are welcome if there is room in the tow truck.

The service will run from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday in Northern California.

To get a free tow, call (800) 222-4357 (AAA-HELP).

The program is available to everyone, not just AAA members, and reservations are not available.

Now in its 20th year, the program is AAA’s attempt to take drunk drivers off the road and reduce auto crashes, injuries and fatalities.