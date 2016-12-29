AAA’s annual Tipsy Tow offers free tows, rides on New Year’s Eve

By Published:
aaa

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – AAA’s annual Tipsy Tow will offer free rides and tows on New Year’s Eve to help prevent drunk driving on the holiday.

The program will provide free one-way rides and tows for drivers and their vehicles of up to 10 miles to the driver’s home. Additional passengers are welcome if there is room in the tow truck.

The service will run from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday in Northern California.

To get a free tow, call (800) 222-4357 (AAA-HELP).

The program is available to everyone, not just AAA members, and reservations are not available.

Now in its 20th year, the program is AAA’s attempt to take drunk drivers off the road and reduce auto crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s