Bay Area cities investigate ‘rotten egg’ smell

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents of several San Francisco and Richmond neighborhoods have woken up to the smell of rotten eggs over the last two days, but investigators remain at a loss for what’s causing it.

PG&E, which advises residents to call them if they smell sulfur or rotten eggs because it might indicate a gas leak, received 54 reports of the odor on Wednesday morning and 15 more today, PG&E spokeswoman Teresa Jimenez said.

PG&E crews responded and checked for gas leaks but couldn’t find any, Jimenez said. They have since ruled out the possibility that the nearly 70 reports of sulfur smells received in San Francisco over the last two days were caused by a gas leak.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is also investigating two flaring incidents at Chevron, as well as other potential sources such as ships, area landfills and wastewater treatment facilities. So far, they have been unable to explain the odor.

“Yesterday the Air District quickly dispatched our air quality investigators to determine the source of the foul odors that impacted so many residents,” Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District said. “Once we determine the source, we will pursue any and all enforcement actions available.”

The Air District is now working with the City of San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department and PG&E to help determine the source of the odor.

A press release from the Air District states, “Preliminary indications based on data from the Chevron ground-level monitors show a sulfur release during the first flaring incident at Chevron on 12/27. The Air District is continuing to gather data from air quality monitors for the second flaring incident.”

Despite the smell turning out to be non-hazardous so far, anyone who detects a similar odor is still encouraged to call 911 or report the odor to PG&E for investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this article.