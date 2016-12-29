SAN JOSE (KRON) — Ex-San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald is still in a world of trouble with the law following several arrests for domestic violence and even an allegation of rape.

And on Thursday, the embattled former defensive end’s ex-fiance is sharing a video of a disturbing encounter she had with him in May 2015.

“This isn’t–this isn’t something that I enjoy having to relive,” Kendra Scott said.

The video is 4 minutes long and is an edited down cellphone video clip recorded by Scott.

Scott is the ex-fiance of former San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald, who Scott says is the man wearing black and white in the video.

The other voice she claims is Ray’s driver.

You never see their faces in the video, but it is clear from the audio that McDonald was upset and that Scott was scared.

By the time the alleged incident happened, McDonald had already been arrested several times on domestic violence charges and a rape case stemming from Dec. 2014.

And he’d already been booted from the San Francisco 49ers.

On the night in question, Scott says McDonald broke into her house in the South Bay and knocked down her bedroom door, harassing her while she held the former couple’s 2-month old boy at the time.

Kendra says she escaped that incident with bruises on her legs.

In past encounters with McDonald, she shared photos of the marks she says he left on her face.

“It’s just time to let, you know, be a voice for people who are afraid or ashamed to come forward…to help protect myself and our child,” Scott said.

KRON4 reached out for comment from McDonald’s attorneys who said no comment or did not return our messages.

Kendra has primary custody of the former couple’s child but is currently fighting in court to put a hold on McDonald’s visitation privileges.

Victim’s bruises View as list View as gallery Open Gallery