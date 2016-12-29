Good-bye 2016: Notable people lost this year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Death claimed transcendent political figures in 2016, including Cuba’s revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, but it also took away royals of a different sort: kings of pop music, from Prince and David Bowie to George Michael, and a princess of pop culture, actress Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.
Other artists and entertainers who died in 2016 included author Harper Lee, conductor Pierre Boulez, musicians Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, Maurice White, Frank Sinatra Jr. and Phife Dawg, and actors Gene Wilder, Abe Vigoda, Florence Henderson, Alan Rickman, Robert Vaughn, Garry Shandling, Doris Roberts, Alan Thicke, Fyvush Finkel and Anton Yelchin.
- January 10: David Bowie, 69, singer
- January 14: Alan Rickman, 69, star of stage and ‘Harry Potter’
- January 14: Rene Angelil, 73, husband of Celine Dion
- January 15: Dan Haggerty, 74, Actor in The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams
- January 18: Glenn Frey, 67, Eagles founding member
- January 24: John Jay Hooker, 90, Nashville attorney, activist
- January 26: Abe Vigoda, 94, actor, detective Phil Fish in ‘Barney Miller’
- January 30: Georgia Davis Powers, 92, First woman, and African-American Kentucky State Senator
- February 4: Edgar Mitchell, 85, 6th man on moon
- February 4: Dave Mirra, 41, BMX rider
- February 4: Maurice White, 74, singer
- February 13: Antonin Scalia, 79, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
- February 19: Harper Lee, 89, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ author
- February 22: Sonny James, 87, country singer
- February 25: Sam Beall, 39, Blackberry Farm owner
- February 28: George Kennedy, 91, actor
- March 4: Joey Feek, 40, singer-songwriter
- March 8: George Martin, 90, Beatles’ producer
- March 10: Anita Brookner, 87, Booker Prize winning novelist
- March 10: Ernestine Anderson, 87, Jazz singer and Grammy nominee
- March 16: Frank Sinatra Jr., 72, singer
- March 18: Joe Santos, 84, ‘Rockford Files’ star
- March 22: Rob Ford, 46, Former Toronto mayor
- March 23: Joe Garagiola, 90, baseball catcher, broadcaster
- March 24: Johan Cruyff, 68, soccer player
- March 24: Garry Shandling, 66, comic, ‘Larry Sanders Show’ creator
- March 29: Patty Duke, 69, actress
- April 6: Merle Haggard, 79, country singer
- April 10: Ted Wampler Sr., 86, founder of Wampler’s Farm Sausage
- April 12: David Gest, 62, music producer
- April 17: Doris Roberts, 90
- April 20: “Chyna” Joan Marie Laurer, 45, WWE wrestling star
- April 21: Prince Rogers Nelson, 57, singer-songwriter
- May 2: Afeni Shakur, 69, political activist, mother of rap legend Tupac Shakur
- March 6: Nancy Reagan, 94, an American actress and wife of the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan
- May 12: Julius La Rosa, 86, singer
- May 19: Morley Safer, 84, ’60 Minutes’ correspondent
- May 19: Alan Young, 96, star of 1960s sitcom ‘Mr. Ed’
- June 3: Muhammad Ali, 74, one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century
- June 10: Christina Grimmie, 22, ‘The Voice’ Singer
- June 10: Gordie Howe, 88, Hockey player
- June 14: Ann Morgan Guilbert, 87, Millie on ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’
- June 16: Lee Anderson, 90, longtime Chattanooga newspaperman
- June 19: Anton Yelchin, 27, ‘Star Trek’ actor
- June 21: Wayne Jackson, 74, Musician
- June 23: Ralph Stanley, 89, Bluegrass music patriarch
- June 28: Pat Summitt, 64, legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach
- July 2: Roscoe Brown Jr., 94, Tuskegee Airman and educator
- July 3: Noel Neill, 95, first actress to play Lois Lane
- July 4: Abner Mikva, 90, politician, federal judge, lawyer and law professor
- July 16: Bonnie Brown, 77, country singer
- July 19: Garry Marshall, 81, ‘Happy Days’ creator, ‘Pretty Woman’ director
- July 21: Tyrek Coger, 21, OSU basketball player
- July 21: Dennis Green, 67, NFL football coach
- July 26: “Miss Cleo” Youree Dell Harris, 53, TV psychic
- August 4: Jane Esking, 83, first woman to win Tennessee statewide election
- August 13: Kenny Baker, 81, played R2-D2 in ‘Star Wars’
- August 28: “Mr. Fuji” Harry Fujiwara, 82, former star wrestler and manager
- August 29: Gene Wilder, 83, star of ‘Willy Wonka,’
- September 3: Anna Dewdney, 50, Children’s author, illustrator of Llama Llama stories
- September 7: Clifford Curry, 79, Knoxville music icon
- September 10: Arnold Palmer, 87, professional golfer
- September 16: Edward Albee, 88, acclaimed playwright
- September 17: Charmian Carr, 73, ‘Sound of Music’ actress
- September 20: Curtis Hanson, ‘8 Mile’ director, Oscar-winning writer
- September 25: Jose Fernandez, 44, Miami Marlins pitcher
- September 28: Agnes Nixon, 93, ‘All My Children’ creator
- September 28: Shimon Peres, 93, ex-Israeli president and Prime Minister
- October 12: Thomas Ford, 52, ‘Martin’ actor
- October 23: Tom Hayden, 76, 1960s anti-war activist
- October 30: Curly Putman, 85, Country songwriter
- November 7: Janet Reno, 78, former US attorney general
- November 11: Robert Vaughn, 83, actor ‘U.N.C.L.E.’ star
- November 13: Leon Russell, 74, musician
- November 14: Gwen Ifill, 61, PBS journalist
- November 24: Florence Henderson, 82, one of America’s most beloved television moms in “The Brady Bunch”
- November 25: Ron Glass, 71, co-star of TV’s ‘Barney Miller’
- November 25: Fidel Castro, 90, former leader of Cuba
- December 6: Peter Vaughan, 93, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor
- December 7: Joseph Mascolo, 87, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, musician
- December 7: Avon Rollins Sr., 73, Knoxville civil rights leader
- December 8: John Glenn, 94, first man to orbit the Earth, United States Senator
- December 13: Alan Thicke, 69, actor and father on ‘Growing Pains’
- December 14: Bernard Fox, 89, Dr. Bombay on ‘Bewitched’
- December 15: Craig Sager, 65, NBA reporter
- December 17: Dr. Henry Heimlick, 96, developed Heimlich maneuver
- December 18: Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99, actress
- December 25: George Michael, 53, singer-songwriter
- December 25: Jeff Jacoby, 61, Knoxville sports host
- December 26: Ricky Harris, Comedian, “Everybody Hates Chris” actor
- December 27: Carrie Fisher, 60, ‘Star Wars’ actress
- December 28: Debbie Reynolds, 84, Actress