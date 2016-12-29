OAKLAND (KRON) — Santa was good to the Oakland Zoo animals this Christmas.

Gifts poured in from the public through an online wishlist put together by zookeepers, and Chrismas tree farms donated their leftover trees to the animals.

This turned out to be a major hit with the zoo creatures – They were highly entertained by the trees, which create sticky snacks, fun furniture, perfect hiding places, and a new smell for the animals to enjoy.

Oakland Zoo animals enjoy leftover Christmas trees View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Kodee, an almost one-month-old baby hamadryas baboon, left, and her half-sister Mocha play with a toy in their Baboon Cliffs Exhibit at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. Kodee was born on Oct. 24, and Mocha was born in April, and both are doing well acclimating to their new environment. Kodee's parents Martijn, 12, and Krista, 16, were relocated to Oakland from the Emmen Zoo in the Netherlands, in the hopes of increasing the genetic diversity of captive baboons in the United States. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group) Courtesy of Oakland Zoo Courtesy of Oakland Zoo Courtesy of Oakland Zoo Courtesy of Oakland Zoo Courtesy of Oakland Zoo

Animals such as elephants, giraffes, zebras, camels, and goats enjoy the tree branches as an appetizer, while baboons and otters prefer hunting through pine needles for a game of ‘find the hidden treats.’

Squirrel monkeys enjoy swinging and hanging around in the noble firs, finding treats zookeepers hide within, and treating the trees like new play structures in their exhibit.

“The elephants and other animals at Oakland Zoo will be spreading the holiday cheer far past New Year’s Day as they enjoy the scrumptious taste of a noble or Douglas fir,” said Gina Kinzley, Co-Elephant Manager at Oakland Zoo. “While elephants may enjoy the taste, other animals use the trees for furniture or hiding places as well as an air freshener. Over the years, the elephants have gotten picky, and prefer to dine on noble firs.”

Guests can watch animals enjoying the seasonal treats daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.