Man accused of kidnapping, raping child in Watsonville arrested in Mexico

WATSONVILLE (BCN) — A man accused of the October kidnapping and rape of a child in Watsonville has been arrested in Mexico and extradited back to the United States, according to Watsonville police.

William Ortiz Ruiz, 21, was arrested by FBI agents and Mexican authorities in San Bartolome Coro on Dec. 23, police said.

Ruiz is accused of kidnapping the victim from the area of East Lake Avenue and Blackburn Street and holding her against her will at a motel where he raped her on the evening of Oct. 5, police said.

The case was reported three days later with the victim’s cooperation, according to police.

Investigators had secured a warrant for Ruiz on suspicion of kidnapping, unlawful and forced sexual intercourse with a child, rape in concert, false imprisonment involving violence and disorderly conduct in soliciting prostitution, police said.