Man arrested for suspected DUI after slamming into parked cars in Colma

COLMA (KRON) — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove into several parked cars at a Colma car dealership.

Officers responded to a traffic collision in the 900 block of Serramonte Boulevard at around 1:59 a.m., police said.

The driver has slammed into several parked cars at a Ford dealership.

Colma Fire responded and treated the driver and passenger at the scene.

The driver, a resident of Millbrae, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for suspected DUI.